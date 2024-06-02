1,305 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

