13,535 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 5,887,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

