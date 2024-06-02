1,355 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 541,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,539,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 896.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 517,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 465,416 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 67,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $234.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

