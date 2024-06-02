14,716 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

