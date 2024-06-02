1,813 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.90. 2,964,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

