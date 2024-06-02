205 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by United Community Bank

United Community Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $13.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.93. 4,301,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.54. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

