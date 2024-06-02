2,549 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $134,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 442,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,583,000 after purchasing an additional 410,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $61,842,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

