2,715 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 58,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $342.29. 964,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $319.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $348.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

