5,934 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

