6,749 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $178,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $116.37. 176,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

