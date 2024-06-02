8,175 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,901,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,605,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,450 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. 9,370,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.