860 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.46. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

