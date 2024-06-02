908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,658.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,500. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in 908 Devices by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 314,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $217.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.02. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

