97,695 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

OXY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,139. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

