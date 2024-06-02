Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $102.19 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 257,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

