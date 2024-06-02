AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

