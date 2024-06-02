AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABCL
Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.