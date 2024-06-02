Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $215.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

