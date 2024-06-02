Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.14.

ANF opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

