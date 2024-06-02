abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,327,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,433,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,638.5 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

