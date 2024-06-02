Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

