Adero Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.77 on Friday, reaching $960.35. 1,040,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,820. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $936.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.24. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

