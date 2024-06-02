Adero Partners LLC Invests $72,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.