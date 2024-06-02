Adero Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 959,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,995,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 26,987,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.