Adero Partners LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 5,981,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

