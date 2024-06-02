Adero Partners LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 770 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 70.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Amgen by 12.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.
Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %
AMGN traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.85. 4,488,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.