Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 167,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

