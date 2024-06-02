Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $17,135,237. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.49. 467,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

