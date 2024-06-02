Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.43. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 359,919 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aemetis

Aemetis Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aemetis

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.