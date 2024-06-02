Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 298,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,705. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at $118,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,261 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

