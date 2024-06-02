AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 35,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 50,077 shares of company stock valued at $367,583 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AerSale alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerSale by 9.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerSale by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AerSale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AerSale by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,772. The company has a market cap of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.24 and a beta of 0.23. AerSale has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.