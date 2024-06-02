Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

