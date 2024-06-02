Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.