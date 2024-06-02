Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Aimei Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 3rd. Aimei Health Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFJKU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Get Aimei Health Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aimei Health Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFJKU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,535,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,860,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.