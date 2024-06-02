Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AIRI stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

