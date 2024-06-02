Alaethes Wealth LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. 15,064,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.