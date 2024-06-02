Albany International (NYSE:AIN) PT Lowered to $90.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

