Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,317 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 825,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

