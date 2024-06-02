Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.35 Million Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,295. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

