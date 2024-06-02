Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $30.44 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.54% of Gildan Activewear worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 834,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

