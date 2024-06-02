Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $44.14 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,939 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $44,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

