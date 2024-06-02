Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 413.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,877,000 after purchasing an additional 108,097 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 142,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 967,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,124. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

