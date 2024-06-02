Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 18.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.