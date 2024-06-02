Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 483.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 123.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NetEase by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $322,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.03. 1,962,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

