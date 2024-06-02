Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Tesla by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 6,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $567.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.