Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.0 %

PCTY traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. 1,194,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,761,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

