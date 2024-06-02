Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 22,408 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.40% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $109,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. 2,563,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,144. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

