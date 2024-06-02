Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 7,835 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 875,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

