Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,500 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $200,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

