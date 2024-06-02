Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $9,708,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 92,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.08. 13,548,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

