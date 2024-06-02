Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 23,917 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Okta worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,489. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

